Department of Veterans Affairs to host veteran town halls

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Black Hills Health Care System (BHHCS) will host two Veteran Town Hall meetings on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The first town hall begins at 9 a.m. at the Weston County Senior Center, 627 Pine Street in Newcastle, WY to be followed by a second meeting at 2 p.m. at the Crook County Senior Services, 321 E Main Street in Sundance, WY.

Veterans, family members, survivors and the public are invited to attend. The meetings are intended to provide an open forum for VA leaders to hear directly from beneficiaries. These town halls are part of an ongoing effort to regularly meet with Veterans across the health care system.

“All Veterans and their families are encouraged to come out and bring questions or concerns about VA health care and services,” said Sandra Horsman, VA BHHCS Director.

“Town halls are a great way to learn about what is working well and ways we can improve our services.”

Staff will be available to respond to a range of questions including the Veterans Choice Program.

During the town halls, a special recognition of the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration will take place to thank and honor Vietnam-era Veterans. As part of the event, all Vietnam Veterans will be presented with a lapel pin.

For more information about this event, please contact Teresa Forbes, Public Affairs Officer at (605) 720-7451.