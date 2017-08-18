DeLong tops Wyoming female wrestlers in US National Tournament

Three Moorcroft wrestlers traveled to Fargo, ND, July 16-22 to compete in the USA National Freestyle and Greco tournament. It is the biggest wrestling tournament in the world with wrestlers from all 50 states participating.

Tucker Allison, Tommy Schlater and Charmayne DeLong wrestled as part of Team Wyoming along with 35 other wrestlers from around the state.

Charmayne wrestled in the women’s cadet division in a 24 all-girl bracket, where she wrestled tough, making it into the semifinals, winning by a pin and a tech. There she lost, moving her to the consolation semifinals, where she won with a technical pin, advancing her into the placing rounds.

In the placing round, she lost a tough match, placing her fourth in the tournament and making her an All-American and the highest any female wrestler from Wyoming has placed.

Tucker and Tommy wrestled in the junior division, wrestling both styles. They wrestled some tough matches, both going 0-2 in both styles.

Team Wyoming was coached by junior director Cory Allison, cadet director Casey Schell, women’s director Jessica Brenton, Garret Galley, Shawn Smith and Olympic Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner.

By Marci Allison