Darel Alen Wham, 83, of Tomball, TX, died of cancer on June 20, 2018 at home surrounded by his family with hospice care.

Darel was born in Newcastle, WY on January 5, 1935 to long-time Wyoming residents Howard and Marian Wham on their ranch north of Moorcroft.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Valorie, son Vincent and Vince’s wife Pam.

He is survived by his wife, Jerry Jean, sons Victor (daughter in law Cory) and Van (daughter in law Michaela), daughter Venecia (son in law Jay), five grand children and nine great grand children, sister Norma Wham Williams of Hico, TX; niece Gina (nephew in law Paul), nephew Mike (niece in law Shawn) and nephew Steven.

Relatives still living in Wyoming include cousins Edith Wham Shepherd of Moocroft, Eugene and Marilyn Sweet of Gillette and Neil and Robert Sweet of Upton and Newcastle respectively.

Darel was a very proud Camel, graduating with honors from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 1953. He enjoyed all sports and music; he appeared in a junior play and played together with his sister in a school jazz band in their junior year.

Darel requested his ashes be spread on the Teton mountains and his family plans a trip to that location soon.