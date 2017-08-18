Daisy Dennis

Daisy (Blakeman) Dennis, 89, of rural Crook County passed away on August 9, 2017, at Crook County Long Term Care Center. She was born November 24, 1927, to William Henry and Edna (Holmes) Blakeman on her parents’ homestead in Barlow Canyon, near Devils Tower, Wyoming.

She was the seventh of nine children. She was the last surviving sibling in the family.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Merle, Gerald, Charles, Frank and Don and sisters, Anna Mae, Edna Francis and Angela, as well as her parents.

At the age of three, her father was elected to what would end up being a 24-year job as Sheriff of Crook County, so in 1930 they moved to the sheriff’s quarters in the courthouse in Sundance, Wyoming.

She went to all of her grade and high school years in Sundance, much of it in the Old Stoney school, which her father had worked on as a carpenter during its construction. She graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1945.

With scholarship in hand, she went to four years at the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in high school mathematics. In that time period, she was employed in between school terms at the Sundance Bank.

On July 30, 1950, she married Raymond Dennis and moved to the Dennis Ranch on the Little Missouri River, where she lived in the same house until the spring of 2015, when she moved into long term care in Sundance. After 62 years of marriage, Raymond passed away in August of 2012.

To this union, three sons were born, Kelly (Rhonda), Murray and Earl all of rural Crook County.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Rhonda as well as two grandsons, Cody (Kristy) and Wade Dennis. Also carrying on the heritage are four great grandchildren, Kayla, Alicia, Lindsay and Colby Dennis. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a host of those who loved and adored her.

Daisy always desired and lived a very simple life. She asked for little or nothing and was always striving to help a family member, neighbor or friend. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and musician, as well as gardener.

She was a member of the Buttons and Bows homemakers club and was very active in all aspects of that club for many decades. She helped with many funeral dinners among other things that they did.

Whenever there was a fire in the area, she immediately began working on food for the firefighters.

She was a member of the Pine Cone Chapter #41 order of Eastern Star soon after marriage to Raymond, who was an active Mason. She and Raymond attended many meetings in Hulett and surrounding towns as well as statewide meetings. She held many offices in the Star.

She helped with midweek Sunday school activities in the neighborhood as well as vacation Bible schools. There were also adult Bible Studies as well as women’s Bible study groups in later years she was strongly involved in.

Family and friends were very important in her life and she will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Greater Hulett Community Center. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Sundance.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Hulett Emergency Medical Services.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Hulett Emergency Medical Services.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.