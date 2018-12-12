Cutting for a cause

By Sharon Coleman

It was a hair raising (or rather falling) moment when the scissors cut the final strands of Johnny Kreb’s signature pony tail in Pine Haven. This unique occasion came about when Johnny volunteered to shave his head if $1000 was raised for the Pine Haven Fire Auxiliary.

The money was raised and the writing was on the wall, literally, so it was time for the hair cut. Nikki did the honors, surrounded by 45 or so whooping and applauding spectators, and revealed yet another bald headed John in town!

Johnny was commended for sacrificing his flowing locks for the good of the community and all who donated to the cause. The auxiliary will later meet with Fire and EMS to deem where these funds can best be utilized to enhance the first responders’ safety and protection.