Cross wind totals camper

At approximately 6:10 p.m. last Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Tundra pulling a 33-foot camper trailer originating in Sioux Falls, SD was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 about a quarter of a mile west of exit 154 when a strong cross wind flipped the camper trailer into a roll, ending in the north barrow ditch. The pickup did not roll but jackknifed and was pulled with the camper.

The camper trailer was totaled; however, though the pickup sustained significant damage, the driver was able to drive it from the scene. There were no injuries or citations issued connected with this accident.