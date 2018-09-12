Cross country team improve times

By Jennifer Linn

The cross country Wolves traveled to Belle Fourche last Thursday. Despite the heat of the day, everyone ran a great race.

Mallory Jones passed five runners in the last 20 meters to take second place. Amasa Gerstner took five minutes off of her race time from last season.

Athletes continue to work hard at practice and their effort is shown in their improved times. Way to go runners!

Varsity Girls – Hailey Jones finished with a time of 21:34 for first place; Jordan Jones, 22:39, fourth; Amasa Gerstner,32:07, 42nd.

Middle School Boys – Evan Jones,13:52, 33rd; Levi Tope,16:10, 104th; Kaiden Mayberry,17:08, 126th; Josh Gerstner,19:22.

Middle School Girls – Mallory Jones, 13:26, second place; Katelynn Blakeman, 15:23, 36th.

On Saturday, the Wolves cross country team went to Sheridan to compete. All Moorcroft runners improved their times from last season at this meet. I’m proud of all the hard work our athletes continue to put in!

Varsity Girls – Hailey Jones came in with a time of 20:00 for fourth place; Jordan Jones, 21:14, 13th; Amasa Gerstner, 30:15.

Middle School Boys (unofficial) – Evan Jones,10:44; Kaiden Mayberry,12:18; Levi Tope,12:23, Josh Gerstner,15:18.

Middle School Girls (unofficial) – Mallory Jones,11:12; Katelynn Blakeman,15:23.