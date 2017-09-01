Cross Country team competes at Mallo Camp

Moorcroft cross country runners showed a good start to the season at Mallo Camp on Friday. “For many of our runners, this was their very first cross country meet,” head coach Jennifer Linn reports.
“Moorcroft runners did an excellent job of getting out strong and trying to set their paces. Mallo camp is a great race, but can be a challenging first race of the season, especially at the varsity level. We have some areas that need work, but I am proud of what our athletes have accomplished in their first two weeks.”
High School
Varsity Girls, 5000m: Jordan Jones – 22:22, first place; Hailey Jones – 24:38, fourth place
JV Boys, 4000m: Jesse Rathburn – 16:33, seventh place and Brady Buchli – 23:13, 17th place
JV Girls, 4000m: Grace Breaux – 22:39, tenth place and Amasa Gerstner – 23:06, 11th place
Junior High
Seventh Grade Boys, 2400m: Evan Jones – 11:41, eighth place and Kaiden Mayberry – 12:20, 11th place
Sixth Grade Girls, 2400m: Mallory Jones – 12:10, fifth place
Sixth Grade Boys, 2400m: Karter Mayberry – 12:37, ninth place
