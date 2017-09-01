Cross Country team competes at Mallo Camp

Moorcroft cross country runners showed a good start to the season at Mallo Camp on Friday. “For many of our runners, this was their very first cross country meet,” head coach Jennifer Linn reports.

“Moorcroft runners did an excellent job of getting out strong and trying to set their paces. Mallo camp is a great race, but can be a challenging first race of the season, especially at the varsity level. We have some areas that need work, but I am proud of what our athletes have accomplished in their first two weeks.”

High School

Varsity Girls, 5000m: Jordan Jones – 22:22, first place; Hailey Jones – 24:38, fourth place

JV Boys, 4000m: Jesse Rathburn – 16:33, seventh place and Brady Buchli – 23:13, 17th place

JV Girls, 4000m: Grace Breaux – 22:39, tenth place and Amasa Gerstner – 23:06, 11th place

Junior High

Seventh Grade Boys, 2400m: Evan Jones – 11:41, eighth place and Kaiden Mayberry – 12:20, 11th place

Sixth Grade Girls, 2400m: Mallory Jones – 12:10, fifth place

Sixth Grade Boys, 2400m: Karter Mayberry – 12:37, ninth place