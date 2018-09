By Jennifer Linn

Hailey Jones took first place in girls varsity against Spearfish last Friday, with a time of 19:44.

Jordan Jones came in seventh with a time of 20:56 and Amasa Gerstner had a great run with a time of 29:13.

Middle school Mallory Jones finished fifth with a time of 13:14; Katelynn Blakeman finished with a strong 15:02; and Kaiden Mayberry ran a great 3k with a time of 16:32.