On June 27, Hailey Jones and Sydnee Williams left our little town of Moorcroft to represent Team U.S.A for cross country “down under” in Australia.

On arriving to Australia, the girls were greeted by the Down Under staff, then took an hour bus ride to the Gold Coast, where they spent eight days training and enjoying the beach and sights of Australia.

The first race, which was a 5.7K, was held on the streets of the Gold Coast. There the girls competed with over 3000 runners from Australia and other countries.

Hailey Jones finished with a time of 22.49 which put her 6th place in her age division and 15th overall for females. Sydnee Williams with a time of 25:59 putting her in 25th place for her age division and 52 overall females.

On July 4, the girls participated in the All-American 5K race, which consisted of all the kids from the United States. All 50 states were represented but Maine, with 200 kids from around the U.S.

Hailey Jones placed first with a time of 21:07 in her age division and Sydnee Williams 23rd with a time of 25:28. The girls got to see and experience many amazing things in Australia and would do it again in a heartbeat.