Crook County Library sponsors logo contest

The Crook County Public Library System is sponsoring a contest for the design of a logo to be used on promotional materials, including the library website, pamphlets, flyers and the Library Bike coming in the spring. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second place ($50), and third place ($25).

Contest entries will be accepted through the end of January 2019. The contest is open to anyone except library system trustees and staff members, one entry per person.

The entries should be in EPS, PNG, or JPG format in at least 1000 pixels resolution or higher. All entries must include the words “Crook County Public Library System”.

Winning designs will be selected by judges chosen by the library board. Winning entries will become the sole property of the Crook County Public Library System and may be modified or used as the Library system desires.

Entry forms may be obtained at the libraries in Sundance, Moorcroft, or Hulett – they may also be found on the library website at www.crookcountylibrary.org

For more information please contact Jill Mackey at 283-1006 or crookcountylib@rangeweb.net.