Crook County Library hosts summer cemetery walks

Crook County Library will be hosting several cemetery walks around the county again this summer, kicking off with the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Walk in Sundance this Thursday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Cemetery walks are a great way to learn more about the history of Crook County and share the stories of our early residents. During the course of the evening we will “visit” a number of “residents” of the cemetery, relate their biographies and share stories or memories about them.

They represent a mixed bag of nationalities, backgrounds and professions. They came by horse and wagon, ox team, railroad, horseback – some brought their families, some came as children – they stayed to settle this country and sink roots.

They were doctors and dentists, businessmen, lumbermen and homesteaders – they broke horses, hauled freight, operated sawmills, even played baseball. Some were veterans – some became county and state officials. Some have no descendants in Crook County, some left a legacy of ancestors who continue living here today – but they all left behind fascinating stories.

The cemetery walks are open to all and free – an enjoyable way to spend a summer evening – simply meet at the cemetery at 6:30 p.m. Cemetery walks this summer include Mt. Moriah on July 12, Moorcroft Cemetery on July 26, Inyan Kara Cemetery near Sundance on August 9 and Rockypoint Cemetery on August 23.

For more information please contact Jill Mackey at 283-1008 or crookcountylib@rangeweb.net