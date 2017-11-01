Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of October, we received approximately 215 pounds of food donations and provided assistance to 115 people. This included 11 new clients, 35 under the age of 18 and 35 over the age of 55, supplementing the nutritional needs of each person for an entire month.

PLEASE NOTE: Pantries will be on the first and third Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the months of November and December to enable us to have them just before the holidays rather than just after:

• Sundance – Mon., Nov. 6 and 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Moorcroft – Tues., Nov. 7 and 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Hulett – Wed., Nov. 1 and 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the pantry, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or P.O. Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.