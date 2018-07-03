Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of June we received approximately 548 pounds of donated food and provided assistance to more than 106 people. This included at least four new clients, 41 people under the age of 18, and 30 over the age of 55. Hulett numbers were not yet available at the time of this report.

July 2018 pantry dates and times: • Sundance – Monday, July 9 and 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Moorcroft – Tuesday, July 10 and 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Hulett – Wednesday, July 11 and 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. Specific needs this month include canned soups and cereals.

If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY 82729.