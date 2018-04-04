Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of March we received approximately 115 pounds of donated food and provided assistance to 89 people. This included one new client, 15 people under the age of 18 and 36 over the age of 55, supplementing the nutritional needs of each person for the month.

April 2018 pantry dates and times:

• Sundance, Mon., April 9 and 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Moorcroft, Tues., April 10 and 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Hulett, Wed., April 11 and 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729. Thank you for giving!