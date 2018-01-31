Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of January we received approximately 490 pounds of donated food, and provided assistance to more than 114 people. This included at least seven new clients, 36 people under the age of 18 and 37 over the age of 55, supplementing the nutritional needs of each person for the month.

Many individuals, school students and faculty, businesses, churches and youth and service organizations in Crook County generously donate their support during the holidays and throughout the year.

February 2018 pantry dates and times: Sundance – Mon., Feb. 12 and 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Moorcroft – Tues., Feb. 13 and 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Hulett – Wed., Feb. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the Pantry, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or P.O. Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.