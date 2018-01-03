Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of December we received approximately 3379 pounds of donated food, and provided assistance to 211 people. This included 18 new clients, 81 of those under the age of 18, and 56 over the age of 55, supplementing the nutritional needs of each person for the month.

Because of the generous donations and continued support of individuals, schools, businesses, churches and youth and service organizations in Crook County, we were also able to provide 54 Christmas food boxes to families who have a special need during the holidays.

January 2018 pantry dates and times:

• Sundance – Mon., Jan. 8 and 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Moorcroft – Tues., Jan. 9 and 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Hulett – Wednesday, Jan. 10 and 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the pantry, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY 82729.