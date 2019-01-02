Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of December, the Pantry received approximately 1340 pounds of donated food, and provided assistance to over 174 people. This included 12 new clients, 69 youth under the age of 18 and 47 persons over the age of 60.

We also provided 19 boxes of food to seven families in the Christmas Basket program and two other families in need and shared food with the Blessings programs in Moorcroft and Sundance.

January 2019 pantry dates and times:

Sundance – Fri., Jan. 4 and 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moorcroft – Tues., Jan. 8 and 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hulett – Wed., Jan. 9 and 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.