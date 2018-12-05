Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of November the Pantry received approximately 690 pounds of donated food, and provided assistance to over 111 people. This included eight new clients, 44 youth under the age of 18, and 33 persons over the age of 60.

We also shared food with the Blessings in a Backpack programs in Hulett, Moorcroft and Sundance, and assisted the Moorcroft Interfaith Community with Thanksgiving Baskets and dinner. This helped to provide Thanksgiving meals to a cumulative total of 385 persons, including 160 youth under the age of 18 and 22 persons over the age of 60.

During the month of December, the Moorcroft Pantry will be on the first and third Tuesdays and the Hulett Pantry will be on the first and third Wednesdays. Pantry days on the second and fourth Tuesdays in Moorcroft and second and fourth Wednesdays in Hulett will resume in January.

December 2018 pantry dates and times:

• Sundance – Friday, December 7 and 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Moorcroft – Tuesday, December 4 and 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Hulett – Wednesday, December 5 and 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.