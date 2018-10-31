Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of October we received approximately 483 pounds of donated food, and provided assistance to over 131 people. This included six new clients, 48 people under the age of 18 and 33 over the age of 55.

During the months of November and December, Moorcroft Pantry will be on the first and third Tuesdays. Pantry days on the second and fourth Tuesdays will resume in January.

November 2018 pantry dates and times:

Sundance – Fri., Nov.2 and 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Moorcroft – Tues., Nov. 6 and 20, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Hulett – Wed., Nov. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.