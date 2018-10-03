Crook County Food Pantry

Submitted by Katy Daves

During the month of September we received approximately 835 pounds of donated food and provided assistance to over 109 people. This included five new clients, 46 people under the age of 18 and 30 over the age of 55.

Please note: Sundance Pantry days will change beginning in October to the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in our new location at the Crook County School District Central Office (the old grade school).

October 2018 Pantry dates and times:

Sundance – Fri., Oct. 5 and 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Moorcroft – Tues., Oct. 9 and 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hulett – Wed., Oct. 10 and 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance WY 82729.