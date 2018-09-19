Crook County Farm Service Agency announces programs

The Crook County Farm Service Agency (FSA) has two program signups to announce. Please contact the office at 307-283-2870, ext. 2 for more information about these or any other FSA programs.

Emergency Conservation Program

On June 29, 2018 an EF-1 tornado touched down in Crook County. If your farm or ranch property was affected by this weather event, please contact our office at your earliest convenience.

Crook County has been approved to administer a sign up for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP). Sign-up for this ECP program is from September 17, 2018 to October 17, 2018.

The Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), administered by USDA Farm Service Agency, provides emergency funding and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters.

Land Eligibility

FSA County Committees determine land eligibility based on on-site inspections of damaged land and the type and extent of damage. The following types of measures may be eligible:

• Removing debris from farmland

• Restoring permanent fences

Cost-Share Payments

Cost-share payments are:

• Up to 75 percent of the cost to implement approved restoration practices;

• Up to 90 percent if limited resource producers; and

• Limited to $200,000 per person or legal entity per disaster.

For More Information:

Please contact the Crook County FSA office at 307-283-2870, ext. 2, or stop by at 117 S 21st, Sundance, WY 82729.

Market Facilitation Program

USDA launched the trade mitigation package aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. Producers of certain commodities can now sign up for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

USDA provided details in August of the programs to be employed. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will administer the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) to provide payments to corn, cotton, dairy, hog, sorghum, soybean and wheat producers.

An announcement about further payments will be made in the coming months, if warranted. USDA is currently working to determine how to address market disruptions for producers of almonds and sweet cherries.

The sign-up period for MFP is now open and runs through Jan. 15, 2019, with information and instructions provided at www.farmers.gov/mfp. MFP provides payments to cotton, corn, dairy, hog, sorghum, soybean and wheat producers who have been significantly impacted by actions of foreign governments resulting in the loss of traditional exports. Eligible producers should apply after harvest is complete, as payments will only be issued once production is reported.

A payment will be issued on 50 percent of the producer’s total production, multiplied by the MFP rate for a specific commodity. A second payment period, if warranted, will be determined by the USDA.

MFP payments are limited to a combined $125,000 for corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, and wheat capped per person or legal entity. MFP payments are also limited to a combined $125,000 for dairy and hog producers.

Applicants must also have an average adjusted gross income for tax years 2014, 2015, and 2016 of less than $900,000. Applicants must also comply with the provisions of the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation regulations.

Other Announcements

Producers with fall seeded crops, perennial forage and honey please remember the upcoming acreage reporting deadline of November 15 and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) sales closing deadline of December 1. Both of these dates are for the 2019 crop year activities.