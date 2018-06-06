Crook County CattleWomen holding Father’s Day baby contest

With Father’s Day approaching, the Crook County CattleWomen would like to remind everyone that they have a contest going on. They will be giving away a beef roast for the baby born closest to Father’s Day.

Please call Barbara Clark at 467-5627 or Denise Wagner at 467-5907 with date and time of birth to enter our contest. You must be a Crook County resident to qualify.

The Crook County CattleWomen are celebrating their 60th year as a group promoting beef and the agriculture lifestyle. They hold meetings once a month and all ladies are invited to come join their beef promotion group.

We try to meet the fourth Tuesday of the month at different locations around the area. Members take turns choosing a location and hosting a meeting.

The June meeting is planned for June 26 at the KOA Campground near the Devils Tower entrance with Roxie Dacar hosting. For more info visit the Facebook page for Crook County CattleWomen or see their website: CrookCoCattlewomen.com.