Crook County athletes participate in Special Olympics Area Games

On Friday, September 28, the Crook County Special Olympics team traveled to Sheridan to compete in their Area Games. The athletes competed in bowling and cycling.
Cycling Results:
Macie Breaux: 500m – Silver, 1k – Silver
Bryce Merchen: 500m – Gold, 1k – Gold
Evin Anderson: 500m – Silver, 1k – Bronze
Weston Allred: 500m – Gold, 1k – Bronze
Andrew McCue: 500m – Gold, 1k – Fourth
Chase Garman: 500m – Silver, 1k – Silver
Adam Perry: 1k – Silver, 5k – Silver
Spencer Ward: 1k – Gold, 5k – Gold
Kyle Biggs: 1k – Bronze, 5k – Gold
Dalton Byrne: 1k – Fourth, 5k – Silver
Henry Hodges: 1k – Bronze, 5k – Bronze
Bren Anderson: 1k – Silver, 5k – Gold
Bowling Results:
Macie Breaux and Adam Perry: Bronze
Weston Allred and Bryce Merchen: Silver
Evin Anderson and Andrew McCue: Bronze
Chase Garman and Bren Anderson: Gold
Spencer Ward and Henry Hodges: Silver
Kyle Biggs and Dalton Byrne: Gold
Chance Duvall and Kamby Schuler: Silver