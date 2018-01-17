Cowboy wrestling invitational

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestled in the 60th annual Cowboy Invitational tournament this past weekend in Miles City, MT. There, they wrestled against 29 other teams, placing 11th.

It was a tough tournament with the Wolves suffering a few injuries and sickness. Individual placing results were:

Fourth – Tucker Allison

Fifth – Parker Seeley

Sixth – Cole Cook

Seventh – Tate Hullinger

Up next for the Wolves wrestling team is a home dual against Wright on Thursday night, which will also be senior/parent night. The dual will start at 5:30 p.m. with the Junior Varsity matches followed by senior recognition and varsity matches.

On Friday and Saturday, the Wolves will host their home eighth annual Moorcroft Mixer tournament. With 20 teams invited, there will be some great, tough matches wrestled. The tournament will start at 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday at the high school.