Cowboy Music and poetry at the Crook County Library

Two troubadours are riding into Sundance for a special evening of contemporary western music and poetry at the Crook County Library on Monday, September 10, 2018. Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will perform their “Songs & Stories of the American West” concert at 6:30 p.m.

Their work draws vivid portraits and tells fascinating stories that are set in the Western landscape, where they’ve worked and traveled with cowboys and Indians, ranchers and rodeo riders, outfitters and chuckwagon cooks, and lawmen and lawbreakers.

“It’s a real treat to bring our cowboy songs and poems to the Crook County Library,” songwriter Kerry Grombacher said recently, “This is the first of three concerts in the area – we’ll be in Newcastle and Gillette one week after our show in Sundance.” Aspen Black added, “We love performing in libraries, and the landscape of Eastern Wyoming, the prairie and the hills, is inspiring.”

Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014, performing nationwide for arts councils, house concerts, festivals, museums and libraries. Their songs are influenced by the English ballad tradition, the string-band music of Aspen’s Appalachian home and the corridos of the desert Southwest, where Kerry has lived and worked.

Grombacher plays guitar and mandolin. His songs have been featured on the ABC-TV adventure travel show, “Born to Explore,” and on the Putumayo World Records CD “Cowboy Playground,” which was released in over 60 countries.

He has released five albums of original songs, and his songs have been recorded by a list of artists that includes Jim Jones, Belinda Gail, The Texas Trailhands, Gary Prescott and Trails & Rails.

Black plays guitar and bass. She released a new CD of Cowboy Poetry, “Tales from the Road,” in 2018. Aspen’s “Lovin’ the West” won the Rural Roots Music Commission’s 2017 Classic Western CD of the Year award, and her “Eastern-Western Cowgirl” was the 2015 Female Country-Western CD of the Year.

She was a Top Five finalist for the International Western Music Association’s Female Poet of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and her poetry CD, “Invisibility,” was a Top Five finalist for Cowboy Poetry CD of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.

The Crook County Library is located at 414 Main Street in Sundance. The concert on Monday, September 10 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information please email crookcountylib@rangeweb.net or phone 283-1008.