County prepares to file for water study

By Sarah Pridgeon
Hoping to fast-track its water study application with Wyoming Water Development (WWD), the Crook County Commission met last week to review wording and ensure the study finds solutions for landowners near Carlile whose wells have now been out of potable water for over a year.
At Thursday’s special meeting, Harry Labonde, WWD Director, appeared by telephone to assist the commission with the paperwork for its first water-related project. Earlier this month, he had proposed a grant-funded addition to the existing Madison pipeline that could serve Crook County residents who were affected by the sudden changes to their water.
At the suggestion of Senator Ogden Driskill, the commissioners opted to first apply for a water study that would ascertain the exact need for potable water in the area, rather than just the 13 taps for landowners that Labonde identified when suggesting the project. The water study application must be completed as quickly as possible for there to be a chance of the funding being granted at the 2019 Legislative Session.
Labonde explained that the planning projects moving forward at WWD’s November meeting were submitted before March. Though Driskill has pledged to fast-track the application if necessary, he said, WWD needs Crook County to catch up to where the other applicants are in the process.
County Attorney Joe Baron explained that Crook County has never before been in the water business, requesting Labonde’s expertise in honing the application. Having reviewed the draft, Labonde said the underlying question is: what do we want this study to accomplish?
After in-depth discussion, the application was designed to seek opportunities to provide water to the citizens of Crook County by looking at what areas, subdivisions, businesses and other customers can be served in the area around the Madison wellfield. If the study is completed, a water district is formed and Gillette is agreeable, Labonde suggested that the appropriate next step would be to add Crook County to Gillette’s joint powers board.
But what is there to ensure that Gillette will do any of this “with the state’s water,” Baron questioned, referring to Gillette’s unwillingness so far to provide water to the residents near Carlile. Is it a legislative decision as to whether Gillette should be allowed to exclude the county from its system?
“Ultimately, where does the buck stop on this if they won’t let anybody on?” he asked.
Ten years ago, when adding to the line, Baron recalled that Gillette was resistant to the idea of serving Crook County customers. What does the county need to do to make sure Gillette has to consider it now?
While he understands the priority for Gillette is the needs of its own customers, Baron said, when they get the new wells online they will have more than double the water available.
“I think, to some extent, we have to rely on their good graces,” said Labonde.
Commissioner Dennis expressed his hope that this study will be the first step towards a solution.
“We’ve contributed a lot to the City of Gillette at this point and we are looked upon as the villain,” he said, sharing displeasure with Gillette’s zero tolerance attitude. “I don’t think we’re asking that much.”
The commissioners will meet again in special session to approve the final application with the suggested changes made. Following that, a recommendation to fund the study will be presented to the WWD Commission on November 7-9 and, if approved, the project will be included in the omnibus water bill that is reviewed by the Select Water Committee and then the Wyoming Legislature as a whole.
Labonde’s Suggestions
- In its draft form, the application stated that Crook County should benefit from Madison formation water at a fair price. Labonde suggested clarity on what this means as it seemed to indicate Crook County wants a separate fair price on water to the rate set for other wholesale customers. “That’s only creating a fight with Gillette and would create a fight with any municipality in this state because it is their system,” he said. How could any municipality set their rates if a homeowner was able to say they should be charged differently depending on which end of the distribution line they live?
- Moorcroft was removed from the study because the town already has a tap into the system, principally for emergency service. A study into the costs associated with connecting Moorcroft is therefore unnecessary, Labonde said.
- Pine Haven was removed from the study as the town is currently drilling another Madison well for their water supply. Before doing so, said Labonde, Pine Haven looked into connecting to Gillette’s system but opted to maintain their autonomy. As they have “already crossed that bridge,” Labonde recommended they be struck from the study.
- The study will not look into fair pricing on Gillette’s wholesale water rates as this has been done several times, according to Labonde. A joint powers board considered an extensive study and set its rate accordingly; this rate is uniform for all districts connecting to the system.
- The study area will be all areas downhill from the Madison formation in all directions that can be functionally served by the system.
- The study will not investigate water rights on the Madison formation. Baron explained that Crook County has had the wells in its community for 38 years and “locally we get not much of anything”, despite having provided such as assistance as granting five miles of right-of-way. The county would like to know if the water rights have changed, he said. Labonde responded that rights to the water do not give other entities a “right to utilize [Gillette’s] infrastructure to convey their water. They have to deal with the City of Gillette for that.” He further stated that this should not be included in the study because water rights are not of value in terms of water development and, to the best of his knowledge, Gillette is in good standing with the State Engineer’s Office. Responding to Baron’s query as to whether information about rights would be helpful for Crook County to consider other options, such as for Moorcroft to develop their own system, Labonde explained that it is not possible to determine the percentage of right each entity has as this was not included in the original permit. Further, he suggested that the cost of a new well would likely be prohibitive, with a loose estimate of $1 million per mile of infrastructure, because Moorcroft would be responsible for a match to any grant, so water rights are “an academic question”.