County prepares to file for water study

By Sarah Pridgeon

Hoping to fast-track its water study application with Wyoming Water Development (WWD), the Crook County Commission met last week to review wording and ensure the study finds solutions for landowners near Carlile whose wells have now been out of potable water for over a year.

At Thursday’s special meeting, Harry Labonde, WWD Director, appeared by telephone to assist the commission with the paperwork for its first water-related project. Earlier this month, he had proposed a grant-funded addition to the existing Madison pipeline that could serve Crook County residents who were affected by the sudden changes to their water.

At the suggestion of Senator Ogden Driskill, the commissioners opted to first apply for a water study that would ascertain the exact need for potable water in the area, rather than just the 13 taps for landowners that Labonde identified when suggesting the project. The water study application must be completed as quickly as possible for there to be a chance of the funding being granted at the 2019 Legislative Session.

Labonde explained that the planning projects moving forward at WWD’s November meeting were submitted before March. Though Driskill has pledged to fast-track the application if necessary, he said, WWD needs Crook County to catch up to where the other applicants are in the process.

County Attorney Joe Baron explained that Crook County has never before been in the water business, requesting Labonde’s expertise in honing the application. Having reviewed the draft, Labonde said the underlying question is: what do we want this study to accomplish?

After in-depth discussion, the application was designed to seek opportunities to provide water to the citizens of Crook County by looking at what areas, subdivisions, businesses and other customers can be served in the area around the Madison wellfield. If the study is completed, a water district is formed and Gillette is agreeable, Labonde suggested that the appropriate next step would be to add Crook County to Gillette’s joint powers board.

But what is there to ensure that Gillette will do any of this “with the state’s water,” Baron questioned, referring to Gillette’s unwillingness so far to provide water to the residents near Carlile. Is it a legislative decision as to whether Gillette should be allowed to exclude the county from its system?

“Ultimately, where does the buck stop on this if they won’t let anybody on?” he asked.

Ten years ago, when adding to the line, Baron recalled that Gillette was resistant to the idea of serving Crook County customers. What does the county need to do to make sure Gillette has to consider it now?

While he understands the priority for Gillette is the needs of its own customers, Baron said, when they get the new wells online they will have more than double the water available.

“I think, to some extent, we have to rely on their good graces,” said Labonde.

Commissioner Dennis expressed his hope that this study will be the first step towards a solution.

“We’ve contributed a lot to the City of Gillette at this point and we are looked upon as the villain,” he said, sharing displeasure with Gillette’s zero tolerance attitude. “I don’t think we’re asking that much.”

The commissioners will meet again in special session to approve the final application with the suggested changes made. Following that, a recommendation to fund the study will be presented to the WWD Commission on November 7-9 and, if approved, the project will be included in the omnibus water bill that is reviewed by the Select Water Committee and then the Wyoming Legislature as a whole.

Labonde’s Suggestions