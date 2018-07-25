County fair swings open its gates

By Sarah Pridgeon

The county fair opened its gates this week, kicking off the action with the youth rodeo and rodeo royalty contest followed by a two-day horsemanship show and the ranch horse competition. The sun shone down as local kids represented Crook County’s rural heritage.

Events continue on Wednesday with the fair kick-off and ice cream social at 3:45 p.m. and the Zeona Road concert at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, fairgoers can enjoy the sheep and goat show in the morning and Story Time with Miss Bonnie, with the cat show in the afternoon and Family Fun Night including activities provided by the Crook County Natural Resource District in the evening. The Youth Rough Stock Rodeo will also begin at 5:30 p.m.

Friday will begin with a free pancake breakfast provided by the Crook County Commissioners, followed by the beef, rabbit and poultry, pocket pet and wool shows and the Little People and Their Creatures Parade in the afternoon. The pig wrestling kicks off at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s events will begin with the bike relay sponsored by the Sundance Police Department, followed by the parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the Crook County Rodeo Royalty in the arena. The Calcutta for the Ranch Rodeo begins at noon, half an hour before the event itself, and the community bbq is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Junior Livestock Sale will kick off at 5 p.m. in the big barn.

On Sunday, Steele Roping will present the Crook County Fair Team Roping Jackpot at noon.