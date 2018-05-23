Council works to match expenses with appropriate funds

By Grace Moore

Moorcroft Clerk/Treasurer Cheryl Schneider discussed her concerns during this month’s town council meeting, over a possible shortfall of around $142,000.61 in the coming year’s budget due to the town paying for upgrades to infrastructure with funds from the town’s regular accounts rather than from the approximately $300,000 specific tax fund the town holds in reserve, which would help alleviate the next fiscal year’s deficit.

The governing body, though, appeared at odds Monday night as they discussed whether the repairs preceding the replacement and improvement projects actually fall under the definition of upgrading. “Our system needs to be self sustaining. The third specific [tax] should never be used as a safety net,” said Councilman Paul Smoot. He emphasized the need for the town’s enterprising accounts (water, sewer and garbage) to be self sufficient.

Councilmen Smoot, Ben Glenn, Dick Claar and Owen Mathews met the following Thursday morning to further discuss, define and move each project in question to the appropriate budget line item. This procedure should subsequently precede all projects to better represent accurate balances in the enterprising accounts, avoiding the current issue in the future, advised Councilman Owen Mathews. “That’s where we don’t want to be: we did it and now we have to pay for it.”

As the council and town clerks went through the year’s projects and repairs, Claar suggested the water line break on Belle Fourche, which cost the town $7,391 and came out of the town’s water fund be moved to the capital facilities fund. “Cory [Allison] actually went in there and improved that system by lowered the line and insolated it,” he added. He noted, too, the reserve water fund can cover many of the repairs that do not fall under the specific tax criteria.

The council agreed that the upgrades to Westview Park in the amount of $55,838.24 and Texas Trails Parks, $5,799.72 can be paid for with money from the third cent specific tax fund as well.

The group also discussed using the fund for upgrading the meter reading software system to facilitate easier and more accurate reading without the necessity of estimating buildings where the meters are not immediately accessible. Also to be paid out of the water reserve is the mandatory repairs to the town water tank and system. Claar said repairs that will have to be made to the electrical system at the lagoon before the mandatory upgrade project begins in the near future were eligible for funding from the sewer reserve.

These decisions will come to the vote at the next regular meeting of the governing body.