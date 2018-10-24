Council seeks mandatory easements

By Grace Moore

Pine Haven is seeking correct verbiage in an existing ordinance governing general building requirements with the aim of ensuring that property owners provide rights of way for the town’s use before they are allowed to build while not burdening the owners with ever greater costs.

At last Tuesday’s meeting of the governing body, Councilwoman Karla Brandenberg suggested allowing those planning to build to simply show the results of their title search and that will reveal all easements, costing the owners less than platting their property.

“A title search is $200-$300, a plat could be $2000-$3000; we’re adding to the cost of the property,” she said.

Councilman John Cook suggested changing the code to say that a title search is required and the town reserves the right to require easements. “We can force them to give us the easement,” he said.

According to town attorney Pat Carpenter, though, the existing code does not require the property owners to grant the town any rights of way before they are granted a building permit.

“Without having that language in there, it’s still completely discretionary for the property owner,” he told the council.

Carpenter shared an example of what might happen if the town attempts to enforce an obligation on the owners without legal authority.

“If I come in and say I just want to put a house in the middle of my ten-acre piece of property and you say the code says that you can force me to give you easements anywhere around that property before you can issue me a building permit – we’re going to have a hard time with that. You have the right to take those, but that’s an imminent domain proceeding and there’s a specific way to accomplish that,” he said.

Brandenberg asked Carpenter if he could write the code to ensure the town is able to acquire the easements without burdening the owners with the cost of a plat.

Carpenter was cautious as he agreed that it was possible, “but I’m still not very comfortable with that”. He told the governing body that such a draft would be very broad in definition and that the town would probably lose if someone were to contest said decision.

HDR Engineering’s Heath Turbiville volunteered a possible solution: “Could you write so that it said that you either had to plat or, in lieu of a plat, you have to dedicate easements ten feet in width around the perimeter of the property?”

Carpenter had no immediate objection to that idea and the attending council unanimously approved of that basic verbiage and asked Carpenter to further examine the existing ordinance and adjust it accordingly.