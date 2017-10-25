Council gives permission for DEQ sample disposal at lagoon

By Grace Moore

DEQ has asked permission from Moorcroft’s governing body to use the town’s lagoon to dispose of the “few hundred gallons a day” of well samples they are testing as part of their investigation into the dry and acidic water wells on affected ranches north of town. The council expressed concern that the acidic samples will damage the ecosystem of microbial “bugs” that keep the lagoon cells healthy.

Public Works Director Cory Allison assured the council, “We’re going to make sure that the pH meets what it’s supposed to.”

The samples will be stored in barrels at the lagoon site until “everything’s good” and then dumped into a cell. Testing began on Tuesday.