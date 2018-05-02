Cook Lake will be open this summer

By Sarah Pridgeon

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the ever-popular Cook Lake recreation area again this year, says District Ranger Mike Gosse. With no movement recorded on the landslide hanging over the lake, Gosse expects the same areas to be opened for the summer as in 2017.

“As far as we can tell – and obviously the ground is still covered – we haven’t seen anything,” Gosse says.

“We do have some sensors in the area and the snow and the amount of moisture we’ve gotten this past winter hasn’t caused any additional movement or increased the speed of the movement.”

It’s still an active landslide – and one of the biggest in the area, he warns, so there is always the possibility that things may change.

“It has been for years. Since the mid 1950s and probably before then it’s been an active slide, so it’s been moving for a lot of years and continues to move,” he says.

“High moisture levels, both high groundwater and rain and snow events, certainly can increase the movement, but we haven’t seen that at this point.”

With that in mind, Gosse intends to keep Loop A closed except to day use, while Loop B will be open day and night.

“Loop A is in the path of the slide. Certainly, public safety is our strongest thing we want to protect and at this point I just don’t feel that opening up Loop A would be wise for public use,” he says.

“It is open for day use when the host is there, so if people want to picnic there and enjoy that they can, there’s just no overnight camping on Loop A at this point.”

The Forest Service is planning some improvement work to the Cook Lake spillway in 2019, however, so expect some closure time next year.

“We’re looking at doing some major reconstruction work of the spillway. The work on the spillway is going to require us to lower the water levels and to close the campground after July 4, 2019,” he says.

“Because of where it’s located, it’s a short window of construction opportunity up there before it gets snowed in.”

Prior to that July 4 date, Gosse expects that the recreation area will be open as usual.

“We certainly want the public to be able to enjoy Cook Lake and to camp there, fish there and picnic there through the July 4 weekend and then after that we’re going to close it to start construction – but, again, that won’t start until 2019,” he says.

Gosse estimates that the work will be complete by the end of 2019 and that Cook Lake will open as usual in 2020.