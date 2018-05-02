Community members recognized by American Legion #25

By Grace Moore

The American Legion #25 recognized a few select Moorcroft residents last Thursday night at the Moorcroft Senior Center for their participation in the American Oratorical Scholarship Program hosted by the organization.

Tim Wattenberg presented the recipients Arnold Altaffer, Jane West, Steve and Sonja Sproul and the Moorcroft Senior Center with certificates of appreciation. Each contestant had to choose and perform an eight to ten minute speech on any aspect of the constitution followed by a three to five minute extemporaneous with three minutes preparation on any one of four subjects within the constitution chosen by the American Legion judges.

This competition develops a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and teaches an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizens.