Coming up with a plan

By Head Boys Basketball Coach Toby Semlek

The Moorcroft Wolves Boys basketball team traveled to Hulett on Thursday, January 4 to take on the Red Devils. The boys had a slow start in the game, getting behind 19-9 in the first quarter.

They battled back within eight points in the third quarter, but failed to win the game with a score of Hulett 64 to Moorcroft’s 53.

Grayson Osmon led the team, scoring with 14, and Garett Wood added 13. Caleb Conally and Kaiden Blakeman led the team in rebounds with seven each and Kaiden Blakeman also added four blocks.

This week, we travel to Newell, SD and Rapid City to partake in the West River Tournament. We are working on getting a better start to our games.

We come out slow and are never able to make up the difference in scoring. This week we are trying to put a game plan together to be competitive in the tournament.