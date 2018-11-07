Come and enjoy the Harvest Feastivsal

Everyone is invited to the 11th annual Harvest Feastival and Business Expo this Saturday, November 10, starting at 3 p.m.! This event will be held at the Moorcroft Fire Hall and is sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce.

Homemade soups and breads will be served by smiling volunteers and the special items for the silent auction will be displayed for your perusal and bid. New this year is a cash prize: you bring five non-perishable items and your name goes into a pot; at the end of the evening, one name will be drawn to win the cash prize.

Door prizes, a baking contest/dessert bar and an eclectic business expo downstairs make this fundraising event a major hit every year. All proceeds benefit the Christmas Basket Project to purchase food for those in the neighborhood who may need a helping hand for the holidays.