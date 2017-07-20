Collision claims life of Pine Haven resident

A vehicle accident on Friday evening resulted in the death of Pine Haven resident Terry O’Donnell after a pickup crossed the center line and collided with her vehicle.

At around 9:50 p.m. on July 14, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash on Old Sundance Road near the McKean Road intersection. An initial investigation indicates that O’Donnell’s Chevrolet pickup was traveling west while a 2004 Ford pickup operated by Richard Wright was traveling east.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wright’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with O’Donnell’s vehicle. EMS personnel pronounced O’Donnell deceased at the scene, while Wright and his juvenile passenger were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash and any criminal charges will be based on the result of the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the family and loved ones of O’Donnell and thanks to the EMS and Fire departments of Pine Haven and Moorcroft; Wyoming Highway Patrol; and Keyhole State Park rangers.