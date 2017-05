Forty five students graduated from MHS Sunday afternoon. Master of Ceremonies, Superintendent Mark Broderson, commended the efforts the young adults have put forth already toward their futures while conveying the importance of staying true to themselves and their aspirations in the years ahead.

Salutatorian Chase Peterson and Valedictorian Sarina Jones gave heartfelt orations before MHS principal Becky Waters presented the 2017 graduates to the Crook County District #1 School Board and audience.