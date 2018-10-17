Citizen and Business of the Year revealed

By Grace Moore

The Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) annually sponsored Business and Citizen of the Year Banquet held at the MTC Saturday night entertained some 80 guests, including representatives from chamber-related Moorcroft businesses, “Citizen” nominees, their families and other local residents.

Volunteers served prime rib and several sides as Mistress of Ceremony Marybeth Runnels kept the repartee light and fun.

“She was amazing,” enthuses MAC member Cynthia Clonch. “She changed into costumes as if she was at the Oscars. One time she was herself; next, she was the Fairy Godmother and then she was the Regal Queen of Moorcroft. Very entertaining!”

JB King entertained with his guitar and Paige and Brook Sanderson shared some patriotic poems. Guests seated themselves with full plates and enjoyed Runnels’ skit before conversation waned in preparation for the main event: the announcement of the winners of the 2018 Business and Citizen of the Year.

Nominees for Business of the Year were Dewey’s Place, Healing Hearts Home Health and Mousse Lodge Hair Salon. The winner was Dewey’s Place, owned by Kaare and Rachel Kimsey.

Nominees for Citizen of the Year were Neal Gray, Sara King and Nancy Feehan. Sara King received the award.

Residents also recognize those who have given to the community throughout their life with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this annual event and this year’s beneficiaries were Rosalie Brimmer and Ruthele Newby. Al Machtin was posthumously honored as well for his many quiet contributions to the people of Moorcroft.

Clonch said later of the event, “Considering the inclement weather, we were thrilled with the turnout. If any more had come we would have had to haul in more tables and chairs!”