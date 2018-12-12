The West Texas Trail Museum is showing a beautiful old fashioned Christmas Village throughout the month of December and into January.

The collection is on loan from Ruthelle Newby, who, in 1995, started collecting Hallmark Village pieces. She began with a kit of two houses and a couple of trees. She has always been rather enamored by the architecture of the old black and white Christmas movies, saying, “This particular series was the most realistic build that I’d ever seen.”

When Hallmark went out of business, Ruthelle stopped collecting. “I’m not an internet shopper,” she says.

The pieces on display are not the entire collection, says Ruthelle, she left all the smaller pieces at home as, “There just wasn’t enough room.”

Her favorite piece is the windmill, “Because of my Dutch heritage,” she smiles.