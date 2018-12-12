Pine Haven’s Beautification Alliance hosted their 13th annual Christmas on the Green this year. Royal Neighbors of America took first place for their Nativity scene with “R” Place taking a close second with their annual Santa and rein deer set.

“I thought it turned out nice, we had fun putting up the lights; they’re beautiful displays,” said Alliance president Aileen Byrne.

The Alliance decorates the Pine Haven Town Hall gazebo and Etched in Time Park every year as well.

The holiday lights can be seen on the west fence of the Keyhole Golf Course throughout the month of

December.