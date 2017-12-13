Christmas Basket project

The Moorcroft Chamber of Commerce is once again gearing up for its annual Christmas basket project. This worthwhile endeavor helps the less fortunate during the holiday season. In past years, they have put together anywhere between 40 and 50 baskets, so any kind of food or monetary donations are greatly appreciated. For anyone needing a food basket, or if you know anyone in need of one, forms are available at the Moorcroft Post Office, Diehl’s Supermarket, Moorcroft Pinnacle Bank and the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop; just fill out the form and place it in the container next to it. A drop box has been stationed at Pinnacle Bank for any food donations. There will also be an angel tree this year. Anyone wanting to help out and make an angel smile this Christmas can pick an angel off the tree at Diehl’s, Pinnacle Bank or Coffee Cup. Have the gifts back at these locations no later than Thursday, December 14. The chamber will be putting the baskets together Friday night, December 15 and would appreciate help doing so. The baskets can be picked up at the MK8 on Saturday, December 16, between 9 and 11 a.m. If you are unable to pick your basket up during that time, please make arrangements for someone to do so for you as any baskets not picked up by 11 a.m. will be distributed among the other families. For more information or any questions, please contact Kathy at 756-9718 or 307-660-9718; or Bev Rexford at 756-3656.