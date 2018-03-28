Choice Gas Program opening to eligible customers of Black Hills Gas distribution

The 2018 Wyoming Choice Gas selection period for eligible residential and commercial natural gas customers of Black Hills Gas Distribution Company d/b/a Black Hills Energy begins on Friday, April 6, and ends Thursday, April 26. The Choice Gas program is offered on a regional basis.

Unless a customer has already signed a Delegation Agreement with a natural gas supplier, the Wyoming Choice Gas program allows eligible customers to select one of seven pre-qualified suppliers of natural gas. Regardless of the supplier, Black Hills Gas Distribution is the Choice Gas Program Administrator, and also continues to be the customer’s regulated natural gas utility service provider, including meter maintenance, billing and emergency response.

During the three-week selection period, suppliers compete to provide the natural gas commodity to a customer for the upcoming Choice Gas period, which runs from June 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019. The participating natural gas suppliers will provide information on various pricing options to customers, either directly or through advertising.

Black Hills Energy customers in participating Wyoming communities should receive their selection packets on or before April 6. If a customer has entered into a valid Delegation Agreement with a supplier for the 2018 Choice Gas Program, then the Customer will not receive a selection packet. In that case, the supplier will inform Black Hills Gas Distribution of the customer’s selection.

A map of towns where Choice Gas will be available is at www.choicegas.com. Wyoming Choice Gas cities and towns include Casper, Douglas, Gillette, Lander, Laramie, Newcastle, Rawlins, Riverton, Torrington and Wheatland.

“Choice Gas gives qualifying customers an easy way to choose the supplier and price option that suits them best to help manage their monthly natural gas utility bills,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of electric and natural gas operations for Black Hills Energy-Wyoming.

“We encourage all our Choice Gas-eligible customers to actively participate by evaluating the different pricing options offered by the Choice Gas suppliers and making the selection that makes the most sense for their energy needs and budget.”

The Wyoming Choice Gas Program, entering its 22nd year, has always experienced high customer participation. For further information on the Wyoming Choice Gas program, please contact Black Hills Energy Customer Care at 877-245-3506 or visit the Choice Gas website at www.choicegas.com.

Choice Gas-eligible Wyoming customers also can contact the participating suppliers:

Wyoming Community Gas, 877-318-4051, www.wyomingcommunitygas.org

Vista Energy Marketing, 888-508-4782, www.VistaEnergyMarketing.com

CenterPoint Energy Services, Inc 888-200-3788, www.centerpointenergyretail.com/Wyoming

Black Hills Energy Services 800-215-3035, www.ChooseBHES.com

WoodRiver Energy, LLC 888-510-9315, www.woodriverenergy.com

Archer Energy, LLC 844-795-7491, www.archerenergy.com

Wyoming Producer-Consumer Alliance, 877-438-9722, www.wp-ca.com

Black Hills Gas Distribution, LLC, 877-245-3506, www.ChoiceGas.com

Pass-On Rate [Regulated Rate]

