Changing natural gas lines in town

By Grace Moore

Black Hills Energy Operations Supervisor Jesse Lunsford and operations specialist Scott Rosen addressed the governing body at Monday night’s regular council meeting regarding the relocating and upgrading of gas main and lines within Moorcroft’s infrastructure.

The project was started in 2015, but completion was delayed due to in-house developments. They plan to continue said project this summer. Lunsford told the council that Black Hills plan to begin in April.

The project will potentially cross over the town’s Goshen Street and Powder River projects at certain points so public works director Cory Allison, HDR Engineering’s Heath Turbiville and the Black Hills Energy crew plan to coordinate the work, creating a cohesive work plan for the season.