Changing faces

By Grace Moore

Three familiar faces are passing the torch at the end of this school year. These long recognized educators and friends will be missed in the halls of Moorcroft High School.

Randi Faeth

Athletic Director, PE and standard math teacher Randi Faeth has been teaching for 35 years, 18 of them at MHS. His career started in his home town of Summit, SD and he spent a few years in Newel and Rapid City, SD before settling in Moorcroft.

When asked why he’s retiring, Faeth said, “I’ll be 66 this August, I think it’s time. People don’t realize the number of hours in a day that a coach and a teacher spends here [at school]. You get home and you don’t really take time for yourself.” Faeth added that he hopes to use his newly-found free time to work on his health as well.

The thing that stands out to Faeth in his years at MHS is all the effort, by so many people, to bring the football field up to such a high standard for all the activities it plays host to as well as the efforts of the district throughout the county. “There’ve been a lot of good people here,” he quipped.

Jerry Fischbach

Woodshop/construction (Industrial arts) teacher Jerry Fischbach, a South Dakota farm lad who started his 33 year teaching career in Midwest, WY, has taught at MHS for the past three decades. He chose to make his career in Moorcroft because he says, “I love the community, the school and the kids.”

The greatest influence on Fischbach during his years at MHS was the students , and he notes, “the older teachers who were here when I came; they were a driving force [and] a tremendous help … they taught me so much.” However, he added that many of the changes to the school system he has seen over the years since he began are in his words not all for the better.

After this school year ends, Fischbach plans to continue managing his construction company. “It’ll be kind of nice to be self employed and be able to take a day off go watch my boy wrestle in Dickenson, my daughter play volleyball in Madison, watch my girls – who are still here and take my two-and-half-year old and go have fun with him,” he notes.

“I have treasured the last 30 years here. I am the last of the staff that was in this building when it opened 30 years ago,” he commented. “This community has some amazing people and kids in it. If it was for the kids, I would teach until the day I die, but there’s more to it than that and it’s time to start doing the bucket list.”

Darcy Sams

FCCLA advisor and family consumer science teacher Darcy Sams has taught at MHS for her entire 13 years. Sams had a specific reason for leaving the ranch home she shares with her husband during the school year and living out of an apartment in town. “That was always the plan, I would go through school with [my kids] and as soon as they were out, I’d move back to the ranch.” Her youngest daughter, Rachel, graduated Sunday.

She spent the first two years as a title one para-professional before settling into the pos ition she would hold for the remaining years as a family consumer science teacher.

Sponsoring FCCLA has had the greatest influence on Sams during her time at MHS. “I have seen some amazing things happen with kids who start out as shy, quiet and not very confident. Kids turn into this amazing human being by the time it’s over,” she smiles.

“It has been an amazing 13 years. I’ve loved every minute of being with kids,” said Sams of her time at MHS. “It’s been a struggle, but it’s been a great time and my kids have all had a quality education. I really enjoy Moorcroft and am sad to go.”