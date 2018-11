Pine Haven’s Royal Neighbors of America (RNA) will be hosting the annual veterans’ celebration Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. to honor those who are and have served within the area. The presentation will be held at the Pine Haven Vineyard Church, 3 Industrial Drive and will be immediately followed by lunch.

The public is cordially invited to share this opportunity to express their appreciation for loved ones and neighbors who came home and those who did not.