CCSD seeks road easement

By Grace Moore

Crook County School District #1 superintendent Mark Broderson and Brent Bennet of Nelson Engineering attended Monday night’s council meeting seeking an easement for the anticipated ingress/egress for the new 75-space parking lot planned for east of the football field across the drainage ditch.

The roadway will be located behind the south bleachers and cross private property in part. Broderson also asked the town if they would be willing to take over the roadway after the district completes construction.

The council, after some discussion in the work session and in the meeting, asked the district to confirm transfer of private property and other details before any decision is made.