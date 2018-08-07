CCSD announces meal program guidelines

Crook County School District #1 has announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program, and/or School Breakfast Program. Each school and the Central Office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

SNAP and FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children – Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to

check on student’s direct certification status.

TANF/POWER (non custodial) – Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.

Homeless, migrant and runaway – Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.

Households determining eligibility by income – Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school. See the chart below for income guidelines.

Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, your school principal will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Mr. Mark Broderson, Superintendent, 122 Hwy 585 Sundance, 307-283-2299 for a hearing on the decision.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.

The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: 1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; 2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or 3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov.This institution is an equal opportunity provider.