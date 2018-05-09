CattleWomen giving away beef for baby contest

The Crook County CattleWomen will again be giving away a beef roast to the family of a baby born to a Crook County resident closest to Mother’s Day and another beef roast will be given to the family of a baby born closest to Father’s Day. The CattleWomen have given away beef roasts for a number of years as a way to promote beef as nutritious and delicious.

According to the Drovers Journal, January 2018 magazine, the average American consumes 66 lbs of sugar per person annually compared to 57 lbs of beef. A 3-oz. serving of lean beef is about 150 calories on average, yet an excellent source of nutrients (protein, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, niacin, selenium, phosphorous, choline, iron and riboflavin). For longer lasting energy, fill your body with beef.

To notify the CattleWomen of a possible winner of the delicious beef roast, please call Margaret at 283-1958 or Minnie at 756-3210 or message us on Facebook at Crook County CattleWomen with the baby’s date of birth and name of the proud parents. Our May meeting will be May 22 at the Devils Tower Gulch near the entrance to Devils Tower at 11 a.m. All interested women are welcome to attend.