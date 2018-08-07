Cards of Thanks

Our Thanks The Silver Spurs 4-H Club would like to thank the Crook County Fair Board, Livestock and Awards Committees, Fair Secretary, Superintendents, Crook County 4-H Extension Office, Sundance State Bank, Mark McNamee, Farm Bureau, Announcers, Judges, Show Ring Stewards, Sale Ringmen, Livestock Buyers, Crook County Vet. Services, Brian Neiman, Terry Goodvin, First American Title, Jim Pannell, Kelly Pannell, Terri Johnson, Hugh Jenkins, Brian Hennah, Pinnacle Bank and all Donors and Sponsors for the 2018 Crook County Fair and Youth Show and Sale. Your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated past and future. Thank you, Silver Spurs 4-H Club: Karson Amos, Kori Amos, Jessee Driskill, Keegan and Koltin Gantz, Bentley Gieb, Ellie and Jolee Jay, Elizabeth and Gabriella Jordan, Jazmine McDonald, Cana McInerney, Jazmyne Motley, Jackson Phillips, Ashlynn and Myah Shoun, Tana Timberman and Brach and Kaydence Westover Thank You On behalf of the Devils Tower Natural History Association, I would like to offer our gratitude to all who made the 2018 Old Settlers’ Picnic possible, especially to those intrepid visitors who braved the rainy weather. The decision to go on with the festivities, despite less than sunny skies, was made on account of those who had traveled a far distance to attend. Estimates of guests range from 75 to 150, with the higher number likely more accurate, if one includes the Oshoto church service tally. The Association would like to thank the National Park Service for their assistance in setting up the shelter chairs, tents and signs; for providing the sound system; and for their enthusiasm and hospitality. To the 4H Club advisers who offered to organize games; to Bonnie Sweeney, for being emcee; to Sandy Mooney and Chris Campbell, for all your efforts; Chief Interpretation Ranger Nancy Stimson and Ranger Joe Bruce; to our entertainers, Gib Young and Gigi Love; and, finally, our Honorees—Betty Roberts, Gerald and Jackie McInerney, Milo and Carmen Van Horn and Dean Conzelman, thank you all for making the 2018 picnic a success and a memorable occasion. Renée Carrier, Secretary, DTNHA Thank You Dear Small Town Family: Thank you for sending us such lovely bereavement cards and sympathy messages. Thank you so much for attending our Dylan’s funeral, it truly was amazing the love our son shared with so many people. We are in awe of your kindness and friendships, new and old. The outpouring of love you have given our family has given us strength and courage to face the difficult days ahead. Losing a child is the most painful experience imaginable. Thank you for being here for us in our time of grief. We also greatly appreciate the food, household supplies, donations, flowers and gifts we have received and continue to receive and the never-ending thoughts and prayers. Love and Hugs, Jeromy, Sharon, Wesley, Haylie and Dayne Humes