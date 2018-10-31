Capacity issues hit MK-8

By Grace Moore

Three years after the opening of the Moorcroft K-8, capacity issues are arising within the building; the student population of over 500 far exceeds the 150 student body housed in the high school building.

In an effort to better balance the student load, Crook County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Mark Broderson, along with principals Teresa Brown and Becky Waters, have been working on options including moving the seventh and eighth grades back into the high school. Broderson plans to send out a survey to parents to “get their input”, he says.

He assures parents that, “Currently, neither the MK-8 nor the high school is near capacity of what the state recommends that we can house in those buildings”. However, the K-8 currently houses two of each grade up to the third grade and four of each higher grade.

“As those classes go up, we have been adding teachers to accommodate the increase. We’re still at the state recommendations for [each] class,” he says.

When the MK-8 was built, it was designed for the number of students to be housed at that time, explains the superintendent. To reach capacity in the high school and the MK-8, according to Broderson, “We have room for about 300-350 more students.”

The obvious problem is that most of that room is in the high school building and, recognizing this, Broderson says that, while there is no date on the possible shift of the junior high classes to the high school at this time, “It will probably happen sometime in the future anyway”.

They have other options right now, says Broderson, because there is a lab room on the second floor near the library and a room used for occupational therapy, both of which can be repurposed if needed. “We have room for growth at the MK-8,” he says.

Moving the seventh and eighth grades over to the high school again, however, are still very much “part of the discussion”.